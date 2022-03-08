news, local-news,

Their dingy shed with a dirt floor was transformed by a TV show during the pandemic and now the Blue Mountains Women's Shed in Katoomba want to show it off to the community. March 6-12 is the inaugural National Women's Shed Week. It is timed to coincide with International Women's Day and Blue Mountains Women's Shed president Karen Stevenson is ready to celebrate with free workshops all week. There are about 100 women's sheds globally, following on from a very successful men's shed movement. The not-for-profit group, on the corner of Orient Street and Woodlands Road, is now a very welcoming place, a place to socialise, tinker and a calming retreat. But pre-pandemic that was not the case, the run-down storage space given to the community group of about 25 financial women, had dirt floors, boarded up windows, a roof that looked like it might collapse and was full of old wood. The renovation team from Channel Ten's The Living Room lined the walls, added in flooring, some benches for DIY and a donated toolkit, as well as an outdoor deck and seating. The project was done in the "lighter lockdown" and "wound up through the stricter phase," she said. The show aired last November. Up until that point the women had been relying on BBQ fundraisers and grant applications. "A group of us first met at 20 Mile Hollow in Woodford to chat about what a women's shed would look like. We decided it would be somewhere that could bring together women of all backgrounds, ages, identities and capacities to build friendships, share ideas, resources and skills and participate in various activities." "Bendigo Bank were really supportive and helped us along with $2000, which we used to buy equipment and run workshops. The Community Building Partnerships initiative through [Blue Mountains MP] Trish Doyle's office, allowed us to purchase a fantastic custom-built trailer to transport our equipment and run workshops from Little Hartley to Lapstone." The group has been running since 2019. "Central Blue Men's Shed at Lawson has been incredibly supportive, offering so much mentoring in all of their tools and allowing us to run workshops at their shed, when we didn't have one and were still waiting for our trailer." The new reno was made possible after talks with the Katoomba Men's Shed (who used the shed for storage), Blue Mountains Council (who own the space) and The Living Room. "The cast and crew were amazing, saying they wished they could have done more for us. It got a little intimidating at times with the camera being so 'in your face', but overall it was a wonderful experience. Barry and Miguel were truly lovely people and the crew were amazing. "Without the reno we would still be holding workshops under gazebos in various parks throughout the Blue Mountains." The group is currently working on grants to get the electricity on, so they can run electrical equipment, lights and a fridge and kettle, instead of relying on a camp stove. And they need a new roof, which has been leaking in the recent deluge. Email bmws2780@gmail.com to find out about the free activities - everything from making a dream catcher to your own wine caddy and/or toolbox or go to their 1800 member strong Facebook page. Bookings essential. Women's sheds are not eligible for funding under the National Shed Development Program, which provides about $1 million annually to Men's Sheds for equipment and wellbeing events. There is currently no National Association advocating for women's sheds. The Australian Women's Shed Community has about 300 members with at least 20 existing sheds, and 20 sheds in development. Last week the Lithgow Area Women's Shed was given $2.1 million in federal government grant funding. The Blue Mountains group is hoping their "old shoe box" will be given a boost from government too. "Our dream is, through grants and fundraising, to expand the shed, giving us a secure place to store our tools, a bigger area to facilitate bigger workshops and ideally a place to secure our trailer. We would also love a flatter area that would allow for women with poor mobility to access." The group has helped build and decorate kids street libraries, are working on a billycart project and mentor women in everything from patching a hole in the wall, to sewing and chainsawing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/6a84322e-37e9-426c-8e0b-b21cfb1e08e1.jpg/r2_96_1021_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg