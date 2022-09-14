Blue Mountains Gazette

Cheaper desexing program now on in the Mountains: Peak kitty season is on, warns Cat Defence Network

By B C Lewis
September 14 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peak kitten season has begun and the Cat Defence Network shop in Katoomba has sprung into action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.