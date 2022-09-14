Peak kitten season has begun and the Cat Defence Network shop in Katoomba has sprung into action.
The charity is offering all owners of kittens a reduced price on de-sexing of $60 until the end of October - a move they say helps saves the precious Blue Mountains natural environment.
Cat Defence Network president Lyn Wilson said because of COVID closures, many people might have taken on a kitten and still be waiting to save up for the de-sexing which could cost up to $250.
"A lot of people were lonely during COVID and probably took in a cat that was not de-sexed - they found a stray or a friend's cat might have had kittens. But Blue Mountains people are very conscious of the environment so let's do what we can to stop cats flourishing, a lot of people think cats can fend for themselves and let them go.
"The people of the Mountains have been supporting us for years, so we decided to do a really good de-sexing program for the Mountains with a special price until the end of October."
Ms Wilson said cats breed constantly, but spring is a peak period.
"We've got to play catch up and do what we can to stop the breeding cycles.
"Realistically these days even in the middle of winter there's kittens, but in spring they do breed more."
She said cats have about 63 days gestation then the female can immediately fall pregnant again. They can also fall pregnant to more than one male cat at the same time.
The Cat Defence Network store on Katoomba's op shop strip (71 Waratah Street) can help with details or kitten owners can call a special dedicated desexing assistance [ 0434 165 355 ] line for help.
The cats are desexed through Wentworth Falls Animal Hospital. Kittens can be de-sexed once they are over one kilogram (at about ten weeks of age).
The Katoomba shop has been running since 2001 to help reduce stray cats in the Mountains. They have desexed and re-homed hundreds of cats, helping protect the world heritage area from feral animals.
The store is open three days of week and is offering shifts to volunteers of between three and five hours.
