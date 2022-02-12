news, local-news, chris tobin, blue mountains, darug, dharug

We are fortunate here in the Mountains. Much of the natural bush is still with us. Ten minutes walk from most places and the bush is there waiting and with it the opportunity to immerse ourselves back into familiar country and experience the world as it is - unadulterated by our ideas of things. Some call this sitting with Country; others call it sitting with God or Spirit. I imagine it is a little different for everyone but I see it as a similar spiritual practice of quitting our own thoughts on things and just being with what is. It is a great way of finding peace. Of course we can do this everywhere but I find that the bush or our natural country helps us do this best. The sounds of water and birdsong, the familiar and the unfamiliar plants and animals all going about their own business, help to take us out of our own created dramas and can connect us to a timeless world where our ideas of separateness fall away and we sit in quiet connection with everything. I am grateful to our Aboriginal ancestors who appreciated the natural world as it was and lived gently with the country. They saw themselves as part of the country. It is the reason we have our beautiful bush today. They understood that to care for country is to care for ourselves. To develop a more healthy and respectful relationship with our environment will help in our healing too.

