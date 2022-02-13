news, local-news,

A Lawson mum has written and published a series of chapter books to teach children about gardening, permaculture and caring for the earth. The Gardeneers features three friends and a passionate educator building a school garden. Each of the 12 books focuses on a different principle of permaculture and we see how it applies both in the garden and within the group of friends. Author Sharon Baldwin published a book each month through 2021. The full set of books are now available. The books are all illustrated by Blaxland university student Tia Madden. Each book also concludes with an acknowledgment of the long history of Indigenous land care as well as a DIY project for children. "I started writing the books as stories for my own children to teach them about growing veggies," said Baldwin, mum to a nine and a six-year-old who can't get enough of the books. "But the permaculture principles have so many other great lessons such as valuing diversity and adapting to change, that I thought they would make great resources for other parents and teachers." In addition to the book series Ms Baldwin has expanded her publishing company to include two picture books. P is for Permaculture explores the same principles in the form of an alphabet book for young readers, while Goodnight, Blue Mountains is written and illustrated by another local creative, Skye Taylor, and celebrates the natural beauty of our environment and wildlife. Both books are in production and will be available to purchase shortly. Baldwin also teaches workshops and is available for collaborating with schools and community groups. Twenty-five per cent of all profits from The Gardeneers book sales are donated to The Indigenous Literacy Fund. Books can be purchased from looseparts.com.au or locally through Little Lost Bookshop and Read On Books in Katoomba, Megalong Books in Leura, RoseyRavelston in Hazelbrook or online through Good Earth Books.

The Gardeneers: Permaculture for kids