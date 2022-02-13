'She is a rotter with a big head and nothing in it': Ma's letters from Carrington Hotel reveal Roaring 20s gossip

community, carrington hotel, katoomba, blue mountains, letters, gossip, history, ma's

Ma Weston stayed at the Carrington Hotel throughout January, 1922. She wrote eight letters home to her daughter, Carrie. In her fifties, Ma Weston recuperated in Katoomba from a lung infection. At this time, they believed that fresh mountain air restored tired lungs, even if "the mist is awful this morning." However, neither Ma's health nor climatic conditions were her principal topic of correspondence. Rather, the other guests and Ma's opinion of them occupy her pen and ink the most. For instance, on January 4, Ma wrote that the couple who won the prize for the best waltz were "Mugs". A Mrs Leay "seems too fast" and Miss Sutton who was "refined with a long neck" told Ma "not to take notice of the 'Cats' as some of them have a face like a card of buttons". A person Ma only referred to as "Mrs." annoyed her. "I don't like being away with her. She is a "rotter" with "a big head and nothing in it." Men didn't escape Ma's notice either. "There are 12 men up here. Not our style." However, some men did appeal. "I have an old man at my table who stands up until I sit down, so that suits me." Ma Weston was from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, not really the 1920s. The behaviour of one particular young woman received extra attention from her pen. On January 17, Ma informed Carrie: "Dolly Jackson went to the dance last night. Ray went home yesterday afternoon. See, you cannot trust her." On the 19th, she revealed to Carrie that "Dolly was drinking with a new man and went with him in the car for a drive". Then, on the 25th: "Mrs Jackson came in from the pictures at 12 o'clock (midnight). She went upstairs and came down in a hurry looking for Dolly. She found her round the corner with the boy who..." Poor Ma! Jackson family stalker or unwilling witness to the beginning of the Roaring Twenties? Letters like these are real treasures, offering a personal glimpse into the past. We are indebted to Ma for writing and dating her observations, although she never intended for anyone but Carrie to read her letters; she did not realise the contents would be shared at the Carrington a century later. In fact, on January 25, Ma wrote: "Now, darling, you like to know the news. Don't bother keeping these letters after you have read them. Burn them." Fortunately, Carrie kept them. In 2004, a Carrington guest gave them to me.

