Charmaine draws running champion Cathy Freeman

Blackheath's Charmaine Ledden-Lewis got to mix it with a sporting great recently when she illustrated the story of Australian icon, Indigenous runner, Cathy Freeman. "It came as a tremendous surprise ... Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity," she said. "When you're depicting such a famous face, the pressure is real ... there were sleepless nights." The childrens' book Born to Run for audiences five years and up - tells the story of Freeman's dream to win a gold medal at the Olympics. It also details the racism she fought along the way, and her journey from a dusty Mackay race track, to lighting the Olympic cauldron in Sydney, and her historic 400 metre sprint win days later. Many people might not know about Freeman's older sister Anne-Marie, who was born with cerebral palsy and lived in a care home. Freeman's mother would remind Cathy when she was little and didn't want to run, that she had to for Anne-Marie who couldn't talk or walk. Ledden-Lewis said she was honored to draw the book published 21 years on from Freeman's historic run at the Sydney Olympics. "I couldn't help but feel as though I'd won a gold medal when I first held this book in my hands," she said. Ledden-Lewis said she fondly recalled the Sydney Olympics when the world "was charged with electric anticipation" watching Freeman run. She did not meet up with Melbourne-based Freeman, but was thrilled by the feedback. Freeman told Ledden-Lewis's editor that the book had given her "so much joy and pleasure" and that her illustrator had been "brilliant". The book sold out of the first print run before it had hit shelves. "I'll be forever grateful to be given the trust and opportunity to work with such an incredible woman ... I can only hope I've done her justice," Ledden-Lewis said. In 2020 the self taught artist had a chance to illustrate the truth of the Stolen Generations. Working alongside her 'hero', Dark Emu author 'Uncle Bruce' Pascoe, she captured the thoughtful story called Found. For Ledden-Lewis, a descendant of the Bundjalung people on the Clarence River in Northern NSW, Pascoe's story had a strong sub-text about Indigenous suffering and the forced removal of children. "When someone is removed from family, from country, from culture and a government body actively works to deny that person access to that, it ripples for generations to come." Ledden-Lewis said there was a time in recent history where it was "shameful to be Aboriginal. To see that turnaround in attitude that's happening right now, I am blessed to be able to witness that." Representation in picture books is important to me, and it feels wonderful to see so many picture books in the world that depict Indigenous stories, moreso to be a part of making that happen. Ledden-Lewis said Mountains artists Tohby Riddle, Michel Streich and Eloise Short gave guidance on the project.

