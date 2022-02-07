news, local-news,

After the challenging two years we've collectively experienced, it's fair to say we could all use a good laugh more than anything. The inimitable Effie Stephanidis, comedian Mary Coustas's larger than life alter-ego, will be bringing her hilarious new stage show, Better Out Than In, to deliver those much-needed laughs to a Blue Mountains audience on Friday, February 25. Effie's recount of life in lockdown is guaranteed to be unique - after all, there's no one quite like Effie - and she puts her trademark spin on everything from toilet paper shortages to essential (beauty) workers. Effie is a working-class cultural icon and Logie award-winning legend who has been in our hearts and homes for more than three decades, best known for her starring roles in Wogs Out Of Work and Acropolis Now. Effie's creator, Mary Coustas, is one of Australia's most-loved actors and comedians, with numerous TV, film and stage credits. Coustas has written two books: Effie's Guide To Being Up Yourself and her critically acclaimed memoir, All I Know. Don't miss your chance to see this genuine Aussie icon "up close and very personals". Effie: Better Out Than In is on Friday, February 25 at 8pm at the Bkue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, 106 Macquarie Rd, Springwood. Tickets $45/$40 concession. Book online, call 4723 5050 or visit the box office in person Wednesdays to Fridays between 9.30am-12.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/9a5e68fa-b5a5-4879-9094-05e8b9597cc4.jpg/r0_853_1824_1884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Effie's take on lockdown at the Hub in Springwood