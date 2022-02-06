blue mountains, julia mcconnell, bullaburra, wildlife, Reptile Rescue and Education Service

13.11.1945 - 26.12.2021 The wildlife sector is saddened by the death in hospital over the Christmas 2021 period of Julia McConnell one of the Blue Mountains' early wildlife rehabilitation pioneers. Julia and her late husband, Bill, were early recruits into the volunteer wildlife rescue fraternity. As secretary of Blue Mountains WIRES branch Julia soon joined the pioneer reptile "rescue" training team with Bill as a trainer and Julia joining the support team attending handling courses teaching volunteers how to extricate reptiles from tricky situations. The McConnell's became NPWS independent general licensees forming Reptile Rescue and Education Service from their home base at Bullaburra. Passionate advocacy for greater understanding and conservation of the reptile species saw Julia become a founding member when the Hawkesbury Herpetological Society formed in 1993. She served three terms as treasurer or secretary. Julia was part of the initial NSW Wildlife Council and was treasurer from 2007 to 2011. She represented the interests as spokesperson for the council's independent general licensees for seven years. Lorraine Vass, AM, remembers Julia's passion about strengthening the wildlife rehabilitation sector and said "from time to time we collaborated on policy issues of mutual interest. We got on well - she was knowledgeable, diligent, forthright, and enjoyed a laugh". New South Wales Wildlife Council chair Audrey Koosmen, said "Julia's legacy to wildlife education, conservation and to the rehabilitation sector will be long remembered. Her commitment was enormous and engendered huge interest particularly in the region's reptilian fauna". And Fran Stopford, editor with Stephen Boys, of The Hawkesbury Herpetologist Retrospective remembers Julia as an always-willing participant in reptile expos and events promoting native wildlife conservation. Education from Julia's viewpoint as a wildlife protection advocate was a keystone to her psyche. She shared her knowledge and passion, speaking at Mountains community groups and training workshops, recounting experiences to rehabilitators and the community. Her generosity of spirit helped many residents understand their local fauna and how to create wildlife-friendly gardens. Tara Cameron from the Blue Mountains Conservation Society said she remembered Julia for "making such a positive and ongoing contribution to the care of native animals and reptiles in particular." As a guest speaker for the Society she helped strengthen the community's understanding of how to care and advocate for animals in the Mountains, she said. Though short in stature Julia was a straight shooter and freely made her opinions known. Her fierce independence and advocacy carried through until her death. Hers was a strong and lasting contribution to wildlife, not only to rehabilitation, but to protection and conservation in her beloved Blue Mountains.

Remembering wildlife pioneer Julia McConnell