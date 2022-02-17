news, local-news, regional transport card, trish doyle, kaye whitbread, regional travel, paul toole, sam farraway

Once again Blue Mountains seniors will miss out on a subsidised regional transport card. Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said because the government deemed the area 'metropolitan', Mountains residents were not included in the $250 cash back scheme. Bell resident Kaye Whitbread said the issue "stinks to high heaven". Ms Whitbread, who is also battling the Bell Quarry proposal on her doorstep, said she has a 46 kilometre round trip to see her doctor, sometimes twice a week. To go to hospital is another 46 kilometre round trip. "If I need an MRI, I have a 166 kilometres round trip in either direction. My cardiologist is a 320 kilometre round trip. But because I live in the Blue Mountains, I'm not eligible for the card." Seniors in the Blue Mountains' neighbouring LGA of Lithgow are entitled to the card. "If I lived in Lithgow where my GP and the hospital would only be a few kilometres away, I'd be eligible. Where's the fairness in that?" Mrs Whitbread said because of this and other matters "the government has lost my vote and it's a lot more than the stinking travel card". In January the state Liberal/National government opened applications for the 2022 round of the Regional Seniors Travel Card, but excluded Mountains residents. Under the scheme, regional seniors are entitled to a $250 travel card each year to put towards expenses such as public transport fares, petrol and taxis. The scheme has been designed to help seniors in communities further away from major services to access them without being out of pocket. Ms Doyle, said the government made the scheme available to residents of highly urbanised parts of the Central Coast, and even seniors in Queanbeyan - 10 minutes from the centre of Canberra. They had rejected repeated calls from her to extend it to the Mountains. "The government's bizarre justification for this ongoing exclusion is that the Blue Mountains is allegedly a 'metropolitan' area'" Ms Doyle said. "Frankly this begs the question - what planet is the Premier living on?" "This is just another blatant example of pork barreling from a government that simply couldn't give a R.A.T.s" The Gazette contacted the current regional transport minister Sam Farraway for comment. Previously Paul Toole, former Minister for Regional Transport and Roads said the government was committed to easing travel costs of seniors in rural and regional NSW and the program was developed in line with policy and geographic boundaries announced at the 2019 election.

