Dave Graney and Clare Moore return to the Mountains as part of their tour to launch their latest album, Everything Was Funny. Prolific alt artists Graney and Moore bring their story and their songbook which stretches to over 40 albums. They make a show like few others. During the initial Melbourne pandemic lockdown, these partners in both life and music started doing online shows every week, sometimes twice a week, and revisited songs from all their albums as well as workshopping new material. They kept their performing nerve and playing and writing skills sharp. Then the lockdown eased and they played some shows around Australia. Then the lockdown came back again. Luckily their lockdown nerves held too. They had been planning a rock album with their band, the mistLY, but times didn't allow it so they made their own album in their studio. The duo's album is a classic CD packed with too many songs for vinyl. Somewhat of a cathartic release, it's an album for the freaks called Everything Was Funny. Graney, known for his biting tongue and blade-sharp wit, has let fly with even more trademark wryness and cheek. They'll be playing some of it at their Katoomba concert, mixed in with old classics from their songbook, along with some choice interpretations of other people's songs. When people ask you in the future, "what was it like in those years 2020-21", You can begin by stroking your chin and saying "weeelll ... everything was funny ..." Graney was awarded best male vocalist at the ARIA music awards of 1996 for his work on The Soft 'n' Sexy Sound, while Feelin' Kinda Sporty won best video in 1997 and he has received seven other ARIA award nominations. Graney and Moore play at the Palais Royale Grand Ballroom, 230 Katoomba St, Katoomba, on Saturday, February 19. Early show doors open 3.30pm, show starts 4.30pm. Late show is sold out. Tickets discount pre-sale $40 each or $45 on the door (unless sold out prior). See www.fusionboutique.com.au. The Palais Royale is an all ages venue however minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Graney and Moore at Palais Royale