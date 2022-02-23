whats-on, things-to-do,

Late news: Because of illness, this Blackheath show has been postponed. A new date will be confirmed soon. We all know Peter Rabbit and friends, but the tale of the woman behind the beloved children's literature series is a treasure in itself. Becoming Beatrix tells the story of Beatrix Potter's life and legacy. Soprano Chloe Lankshear and pianist Francis Greep have collaborated to match this eclectic program with seminal moments in Potter's isolated childhood, her foray into scientific research and the pursuit to be published, and her relationship with publisher Norman Warne. It continues with her work in later life for the protection and preservation of vast areas of The Lake Country and wilderness in the UK, an initiative which resulted in her founding The National Trust. Becoming Beatrix features the biographic work of Judy Taylor, and excerpts of Robert Schumann's Frauenliebe und Leben, Elliott Carter's extravagant Warble for Lilac Time and other works by Debussy, Copland, Crumb and Kats-Chernin. Becoming Beatrix on Saturday, February 26, 3pm in the Phillips Hall, Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre, 41 Gardiner Crescent. Tickets www.the.song.company.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/b2969eb9-fe55-47f3-95f1-ff4cd2f1f703.jpg/r0_506_1344_1265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blackheath show postponed