A Katoomba beekeeper is relying on innovation and passion to explore the potential of keeping bees in a suburban environment. Fiona Hasselman has set up FiFi's Bees, a project that embraces natural, sustainable beekeeping for the production of honey - among other things. A long-time environmentalist, gardener and permaculture expert, Ms Hasselman has established hives on her Katoomba property - as well as several more dotted around the Blue Mountains thanks to people offering their land for the purpose. She is just one of many beekeepers in the Blue Mountains, yet she has taken to the task with particular gusto. "In beekeeping there are many ways to make money," said Ms Hasselman. "You can sell honey, you can sell the bees themselves if people want to start beekeeping, you can sell pollen, wax - there's a lot a beehive can give you." The honey that FiFi's Bees produces, Enchanted Honey, is available through the website, https://fifisbees.com.au/. Intriguingly, Ms Hasselman has plans to expand her honey output by taking advantage of the fact different flavours of honey will be produced by hives at different elevations and environments in the Mountains. "Where the vegetation is different, the honey will be different," she said. "Every time I harvest honey, it's a completely different flavour and taste to the one harvested before. The taste of honey depends on what the bees are eating or gathering nectar from - and also the quantity. You can get a feel for that by buying local honey. "In the Mountains, the vegetation changes from lower down to up here, and it also changes in terms of what is in flower when." Ms Hasselman hopes to start running workshops for beginner beekeepers, and she is also an ambassador for the much-heralded, game-changing bee hive, the Flow Hive. It wasn't always so easy for her to embrace life with bees. She describes a childhood memory of being bitten by a bee and "being rushed to hospital", which led to a long-held belief that she was dangerously allergic to bees. She therefore went through her career in permaculture avoiding them. However, upon being bitten one day as an adult, she discovered that the reality was different. "The nurse said I had a fake memory from childhood. If you have swelling from a bee sting, that's nothing. You only have to worry if it affects your breathing or your heartrate. I thought 'This is great, I'll start keeping bees', and I went off and bought a hive." A further dimension to Ms Hasselman's bee expertise is that, in partnership with her brother Glen, she captures unwanted swarms of bees that have taken up residence on properties. The siblings are registered on a national database of bee experts capable of performing this delicate job. And the rescued bees? They end up safely ensconced in Ms Hasselman's hives. "The bees get a home and we get the honey."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/6ea3742f-218d-42d5-b321-d8db2eeeac93.JPG/r0_228_3264_2072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg