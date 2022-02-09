news, local-news, wentworth falls lake, blue mountains, mermaid, wentworth falls, fin fun, h20 just add water

Forget Copenhagen: Wentworth Falls has its own little mermaid. Passers-by at the lake did a double take recently, when they saw twelve-year-old Lily Moon swishing her mermaid tail in the water. The Katoomba High student ordered her colourful swimmable mermaid tail online from a company in Idaho, America, and said it was expensive, but worth the $US140 she paid from her COVID savings. She has since also taken it to pools all over the Mountains and beaches up and down the coast. "Kids love me - it's literally a magnet for them," she said of the tail. "I've been to every bit of the lake. I think the ducks found it really weird how fast I was going towards them." Selling mermaid outfits began for that American company Fin Fun more than a decade ago, when a little girl begged her grandmother to sew her a mermaid tale. When she did, all her friends wanted one, and news of the spandex tails spread far and wide, building a family business. Part of her own aquatic family, Lily Moon said it means she can now maximise her fun next to her dad, Will, who likes to practises eskimo rolls in his solo kayak. They both draw bands of admirers. Lily said the tail is perfectly safe, with an easy option to release her feet when she gets tired. It wasn't tricky to wear from the beginning. "As soon as I shuffled into the water with it I was just off. It's so much fun." Lily "has been keen on mermaids for a while," said her dad. She has another friend with a tail. Lily kayaks with her family too, but prefers "to be in the water, not on top". The most popular mermaid story hails from the 1837 fairytale of the same name by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. A statue to the mermaid is a Copenhagen icon. The Little Mermaid story was then popularised by Disney. And while Lily read the story as a child, she was more captivated by the modern Australian TV version about mermaids called H2O Just Add Water. "I'm obsessed. I'm getting another tail at my next birthday."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/38088084-f4a1-4800-949d-e61071208d4c_rotated_180.jpg/r556_456_4032_2420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg