Katoomba swimmer Haig Buckingham makes his mark ahead of NSW State Open Championships

When Haig Buckingham competes in the NSW State Open Swimming Championships in March, he will definitely have momentum behind him. The 17-year-old Katoomba swimmer is in the strongest form of his young career after winning three individual gold medals at the NSW Senior State Age Championships at Sydney Olympic Park in January. Buckingham claimed gold in the 17 years 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke. The year 12 St Columba's College student's 50m final swim smashed his personal best to go under the 28 second mark at 27.96 seconds. It was the equal third fastest time swum in Australia over the past 12 months for the event and beat the gold medal swim of another Blue Mountains breaststroker, Matt Wilson, in his 18 years and over final at the meet. Olympian Wilson had only been back in training for six weeks following the Tokyo Games. "It was a good win [the 50m] but I was more ecstatic at the times I was getting than the placings. It was a nice surprise," said Buckingham. The swimmer was in hot form in the 100m breaststroke as well, claiming another personal best of 1:01.33 in his gold medal swim and earning Speedo Swimmer of the Night accolade. Buckingham's training regime at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre under coach Matt Brown sees him start his day at 3.30am. Since getting his Ps last April, he has been driving himself to Homebush each morning for these training sessions. READ MORE: "It's definitely a lot less hassle for mum... I think she's enjoying the sleep-in," he said. But the 199cm tall athlete admits to "sort of liking the grind" of training, school, training and home. It is a pursuit that is driven by self-motivation, with the support of his parents in the background. "There was a point a couple of years ago where mum said: 'If you don't want to do this anymore you can quit, but if you do want to do it, we'll support you'... I had to set my own alarms from then," he said. Apart from the NSW Open Championships starting on March 4, Buckingham is also looking ahead to the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Russia in late August. He said his longer-term goal is to make an open Australian swimming team. "It would be amazing," he said.

