A concerned Springwood resident has drawn attention to the potential danger of overgrown trees touching electricity and communication wires - both in her neighbourhood and beyond. But energy provider, Endeavour Energy has reassured the public that any safety fears are unfounded. Kathleen Lynch, of Raymond Road, Springwood, is worried about the fire risk that might come of branches touching wires. "I've become aware that an incredible number of residential properties in the Springwood/Winmalee area have overgrown trees with electricity wires through them," she said. "My gardener pointed out how dangerous a particular tree in my front yard was - its branches were touching a wire. Luckily, the gardener called a council worker, and together they adequately pruned the tree. "But imagine my concern when at least four other houses on my street were in a similar situation, with owners apparently unaware of the danger on their properties. "I remember only too well the horrendous fire in Winmalee not too many years ago, caused by electrical wiring." Ms Lynch added that she has also observed many trees growing across wires in Winmalee. She points out that at one time, residents received letters from Council or Endeavour Energy warning them of wires and trees crossing, advising residents to get the trees pruned - or have council do it at the resident's expense. "Neither council nor Endeavour Energy provide this warning system today... I've never seen any council or electricity workers prune any trees on my nature strip. And I've been here 23 years." However, Endeavour Energy made reassurances that cables and powerlines in the Blue Mountains are designed for safety. "In short, there is nothing for Ms Lynch or other residents of the Blue Mountains to be concerned about," said an Endeavour Energy spokesperson. "Raymond Road is serviced by both telecommunications cables and insulated low voltage powerlines that are designed to operate safely with foliage around them. "At a broader level, Endeavour Energy has comprehensive plans in place to manage bushfire risk and invests significant resources in keeping customers, employees and the broader community safe where trees are growing in close proximity to powerlines. "This includes an extensive and carefully managed vegetation maintenance program to maintain safety clearances between trees and powerlines to keep electricity supply to homes and businesses safe and reliable. Under this program, bushfire prone areas like the Blue Mountains are inspected every year and safe clearances established between trees and bare powerlines before the start of each bushfire season." Blue Mountains City Council also commented on Ms Lynch's concerns. "Blue Mountains City is situated in a World Heritage Area - where homes are often situated in close proximity to the natural environment," said Council in a statement. "The City is also well known for its exotic trees and significant streetscape that need particular care and attention. "Telecommunication and electricity companies, Council and residents all have responsibilities in regards to ensuring trees are maintained - and this depends on whether trees are situated on public or private land. "Over many years, Council has seen telecommunication and electricity companies cut budgets for maintaining their assets and this has affected the number of notifications they provide to residents about trees touching electricity or telecommunication wires. Council regularly notifies these companies about this, on behalf of residents, and meets with them to discuss how important this area of work is. "Council recognises electricity companies have statutory responsibilities to ensure trees and power lines don't start bushfires. "Council also maintains trees on public land - and this is done according to regular risk assessment."

