One of Scenic World's latest attractions, Raptor Tales, will continue through summer until February 27, due to popular demand. Raptor Tales is a 20-minute theatrical puppet show, developed in partnership with creators of dinosaur-based productions, Erth. Raptor Tales has been a new addition to Scenic World's Dinosaur Valley experience, and allows audiences of all ages to get up close and personal with life-size dinosaur models such as a Fukuirapator named Cooee. The extension of Raptor Tales is welcome news for a Blue Mountains tourist attraction still re-emerging after the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. "We're thrilled to see Sydney-siders visiting our beautiful Blue Mountains after what has been a challenging year for local businesses," said Scenic World managing director Anthea Hammon. "Although school holidays have ended, you can still make the most of summer by exploring Sydney's own backyard here at Scenic World. We encourage visitors to stay a night or two and enjoy all our region has to offer." Entry to Dinosaur Valley is priced from $49.90 for adults and $27.90 for children under 16 years. Children under three are free. Dine and Discover NSW vouchers are also being accepted until June 30, 2022. Entry to Raptor Tales is $20 per person or $10 with every Dinosaur Valley ticket.

Raptor Rales continues through February