news, local-news,

Corinne Loxton is opening her Blaxland studio on February 18-20 for an exhibition celebrating 30 years as a landscape artist. Loxton's landscape paintings, inspired largely by the local environment, evoke both her search for the sacred and her desire for an intimate relationship with nature and place. In them you will recognise the majestic skies and vistas so typical of the Mountains as well as the more hidden, yet familiar, places like Glenbrook Lagoon. "Although it was bitterly disappointing not to be able to welcome visitors into my studio in June and July last year as planned, I decided instead to take creativity to them," she said. "I offered a six-week free online drawing course called So You Think You Can't Draw? "I connected with over 150 people from all walks of life and artistic experience, teaching them to access and develop their drawing and perceptual skills. "It was so encouraging to see participants grow in technique and confidence. Like most, I had to modify my approach to account for working online, but the silver lining is that I am now privileged to foster a wonderful drawing community on Facebook and through other online classes." Students came from all over and found Corinne's teaching inspirational and encouraging. One, Susan Burchall, formerly of Springwood, said: "The most valuable learning for me was to learn to look at objects using a right-brain approach and to apply this to my drawing, which freed me from limiting self-judgements." Angie Gleeson said: "It was exactly what I needed for myself and although I missed a few sessions through work, the strength of Corinne's teaching and the learning environment she created online and with online videos of each session has encouraged me to catch up on sessions I missed." Also during the lockdown period, Loxton taught art to students with autism. "There were significant challenges teaching art online, not least because many of the usual materials found in a school art room were not available to my students. "In the beginning keeping the students engaged proved difficult, however within a few lessons, I realised that modifying the program and teaching drawing would be both accessible and enjoyable due to its immediacy. "Given that we were looking at each other's faces every day on screens, and that many people with autism find it challenging to identify the meaning of facial expressions, I taught a unit on drawing and understanding faces." The studio is at 12 Jamison St, Blaxland, open February 18-20, 10am-4pm or by appointment on 0432 922 653.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/20ca1745-cffb-4273-bb86-5833a993dde0.jpeg/r0_174_4173_2532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Corinne Loxton opens her studio