news, local-news, wentworth falls, blue mountains, wentworth falls lake

Early reaction has been mixed to the Blue Mountains Council design proposal for a new accessible walkway bridge at Wentworth Falls Lake Park. While some residents are excited about the "great addition", others like Anthony Pavey have labelled it "over development, trashing the natural, the playground is abhorrent" on council's website. Consultation is still underway with comments welcome up to February 18 and work due to start in April. The latest lake park upgrade involves building an accessible bridge, extending across the dam wall to a walkway on the north side with a dual level viewing platform. The bridge and path will be about two metres wide and span about 56 metres, offering an "enhanced viewing experience of the lake for locals and visitors," council said. Lake bushcare veterans, Rae Druitt and David Coleby, are making submissions. Neither is keen on the artist's impression. Mr Coleby said: "For years we have had to endure the sight of the ugly Campbell Bridge at Hazelbrook, and now we are faced with what looks like a similar monstrosity from the same stable, the proposed bridge and lookout at Wentworth Falls Lake. Both bridges may well be properly engineered from a safety point of view, but they both lack environmental sensitivity." Rae Druitt said her first reaction was "disbelief". "Surely we cannot allow something of such insensitive design to detract from the otherwise pleasant experience provided by a visit to the lake. We certainly cannot afford to advertise to our visitors (be they Australian or International) that we are incapable of producing something appropriate to this environmentally sensitive area." The project is part of the Wentworth Falls Lake Masterplan and Plan of Management, adopted in 2021 after community consultation. The master plan includes a plan for a full loop walk around the lake, but this has not yet been funded or scheduled. Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "Wentworth Falls is a key district park and is one of the most popular recreational attractions in the Blue Mountains. "The new accessible bridge and pathway will mean that the whole community can now access one of the best vantage points from which to enjoy views over the lake. "This upgrade follows the construction of a brand new play space at the lake foreshore in 2021 and will be accompanied by improved pedestrian access from Blaxland Road to the lake in 2022." The community can have their say at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/wentworthfallslake. The bridge is expected to built by year's end. There are four district parks in the Blue Mountains: Glenbrook Park, Butttenshaw Park, Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park, and Wentworth Falls Lake Park. All are receiving a major upgrade as part of the Western Parkland City Liveability Program. The Liveability Program is part of the Western Sydney City Deal - a 20 year-agreement between the federal and state governments, and the eight local councils of the Western Parkland City.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/b5cea1a2-9495-4a3e-a71a-a1ac90db0160.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg