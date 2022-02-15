news, local-news, Jellybean Pool, Glenbrook, beach, tourism

Bondi Beach, Bronte Beach, Surfers Paradise Beach, Bells Beach, Wineglass Bay, countless others. What do they have in common? Well, according to Tourism Australia, they have nothing on the Blue Mountains' very own Jellybean Pool. The Glenbrook beauty spot was recently named by the organisation as Australia's 19th best beach. Compiled by Australian coastal veteran and long-time beach expert, Brad Farmer AM, the list was announced by Mr Farmer and Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan. Jellybean Pool's inclusion comes on the back of Wagga Wagga Beach being named on the list in 2020, setting a precedent for inland beaches being acknowledged as important water recreation locations, serving regional communities. State Member for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle welcomed the news but warned of the impact of too many visitors on Jellybean Pool. "Making it onto the 2022 Tourism Australia list of top 20 beaches is no mean feat, especially with a coastline as vast as what we have here in Australia," said Ms Doyle. "Jellybean Pool is a delightful spot and a much-loved place for a dip during our hotter days in the Blue Mountains. Whilst it's good to know that this swimming hole is being recognised for its natural beauty, I just hope the heightened attention that a list like this can generate, doesn't bring with it an increase in the potentially negative impacts of human visitation. "I trust that all those who visit any of the areas within our unique Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage National Park, enjoy this place in a way that is respectful, leaving no trace on our environment when they've gone." Tourism Australia's managing director Phillipa Harrison said: "Brad Farmer has explored the coastline right around Australia, checked out islands off the coast and again looked inland to produce yet another exceptional list of beaches." Topping the list was Western Australia's Misery Beach, while Jellybean Pool sits between Congwang Beach in Sydney (18th) and Ethel Beach on Christmas Island (20th). To see the full list visit https://www.tourism.australia.com/en/news-and-media/news-stories/best-australian-beaches-campaign-2022.html Jellybean Pool is part of the Glenbrook precinct of Blue Mountains National Park which is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and attracts 150,000 visitors each year.

