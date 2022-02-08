Reduced train timetable causes commuter chaos for high school students

news, local-news, timetable, return to school, blue mountains, covid-19, trains, penrith highs school, trish doyle

Blue Mountains children who attend high schools in Sydney faced commuter chaos for the return to school last week under timetable changes caused by COVID-19. Students saw their travel times double in some cases as the Blue Mountains line continues to operate on a reduced weekend timetable. But some of the most affected students from Penrith High School were given relief on Monday, February 7 when a morning express service causing major disruptions was changed to an all-stops service. This tweak was welcome news for Warrimoo teenager Alexander Thrift who endured a 90 minute journey from his front door to Penrith High School last week - a journey that used to take 45 minutes. The year 9 student had to catch an early train to Springwood, and then wait 20 minutes for the express train to Penrith, as this service didn't stop at Warrimoo. Another affected parent, Lapstone resident Rebecca Chapman, drove her Penrith High School son, Max Allen, to Glenbrook station last week to catch the express service. With the change to an all-stops service, Max can now catch the train at Lapstone station as normal - a three-minute walk from his home. The Gazette made inquiries with Transport for NSW last Friday about making the 7.02am city-bound express service an all-stops service. Despite the relief caused by this change, the reduced timetable is still causing major difficulties for other students as well as delays for students arriving home in the afternoon. The reduced timetable marred the beginning of secondary school for Leon Spikmans of Mount Riverview, who started year 7 at the Conservatorium High School in Sydney last week. The timetable changes leave him with effectively just one morning service to get him to school, instead of four under the normal timetable. "My son's choices are to be either 10 minutes late for school every day, or to catch the 5.48am train and then be stuck in the city for 50 minutes before his school opens, which is not safe for an 11-year-old," said his mother, Naomi Degabriele. "I had to meet the principal on my son's very first day to beg for dispensation for him to arrive late every day." Reduced afternoon services has forced Penrith High School students who live in the Blue Mountains to wait an extra 45 minutes at Penrith station before arriving home. For Glenbrook parent Kerene Garvan, this has a flow-on effect to after-school commitments like music lessons for her children, Penrith High students Freya and Niall Stewart. "They've already got a hefty workload with their school work, piano and other things. I'm really concerned it's going to add to their general fatigue," said Ms Garvan. On January 28, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said "additional train services will run during school peak hours to keep students moving". But the absence of these services to support Blue Mountains students caught local parents by surprise. "What was disappointing was the government said they were going to look after school children and make sure they had put extra services on, but they seem to have forgotten the Mountains," said Ms Garvan. Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has written to NSW transport minister David Elliot asking for a contingency plan to be put in place as well as committing to restoring the regular services on the Blue Mountains line. "Despite the assurance provided by Transport NSW that services will return to normal once the school year started, many train services continue to be drastically reduced from the Blue Mountains train line," she wrote to the minister A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said they "know how important the return to school is and have been working closely with the Department of Education to make it as seamless as possible". They said 200 extra trains services were running to help support the return to the classroom. "As a reduced timetable is still in place across the network, due to thousands of staff impacted by COVID-19, we are asking all parents and carers to plan their child's school trip ahead of time as it may look different to previous years. "Transport for NSW is monitoring the public transport network and reviewing services based on patronage levels and customer feedback. We will continue to work with any school that experiences service disruptions." The spokesperson suggested students "please walk, cycle, or drive to school if you can" - options that aren't viable for most of the Blue Mountains students attending high schools in Sydney. "We thank the community for their understanding and for working with us during this challenging time," said the Transport for NSW spokesperson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/a139416a-79b5-4617-b1c4-c3b5275611ba.JPG/r1067_831_6000_3618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg