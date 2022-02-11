Blue Mountains restaurants singled out with Good Food Guide Chef Hat awards

news, local-news, good food guide, chef hats, arrana, springwood, blue mountains, echoes, darleys, hydro majestic

Four Blue Mountains restaurants have been singled out with Chef Hat awards in the latest Australian Good Food Guide. Making the list for the first time in only its first year of operation was Arrana restaurant in Springwood. Executive chef Daniel Cabban said he was thrilled to receive two Chef Hats for the Macquarie Road fine dining destination. "It was really phenomenal to get this recognition so early," he said. Front of House manager Leisa Cabban said positive online reviews and repeat customers gave them an indication they were doing well but the Good Food Guide recognition confirmed this. Arrana has faced a rocky environment since opening in October 2020, including a COVID-19 closure from June to October last year when they pivoted to providing fine dining takeaway menus. The Escarpment Group's signature restaurants in the Blue Mountains were also singled out in the Good Food Guide, claiming four Chef Hats in total. These included Darley's Restaurant at Lilianfels Resort and Spa in Katoomba (two hats); Echoes Restaurant at Echoes Boutique Hotel in Katoomba (one hat); and The Wintergarden at The Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath (one hat). "This is a tremendous achievement for the teams across our restaurants in the Blue Mountains," said Escarpment Group hotel operations manager Adam Holmes. "We have tried so hard to maintain consistency and high standards of service across our venues which feature locally sourced produce served in magnificent heritage settings. Full credit goes to our dedicated, creative and professional kitchen and our front of house teams." Mr Holmes welcomed the recognition given to newcomers like Arrana in Springwood. "We are also happy to see other fabulous new entrants in the Blue Mountains dining scene. This will help push creative boundaries and draw tourists back to region," he said. "The Blue Mountains has always had a long association with award-winning fine dining experiences and we hope that after the 2019 bushfires and challenges of COVID-19 in 2020-2021 that the region will remain resilient and attract more amazing talent who call Blue Mountains their home." The Wolgan Dining Room at the Emirates Wolgan Valley resort near Lithgow received three Chef Hats in the awards. READ MORE: Along with the list of this year's winners, the Australian Good Food Guide noted that the field had not been level due to the pandemic and the pressures and restrictions that came with it. "This year's awards are a credit to the phenomenal efforts of those who have managed to endure, but in no way take away from the incredible efforts and creativity of some of those forced into closure," a statement read. Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hats have been awarded to discerning chefs around the country since 1982. This year's Chef Hats were announced in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/ef5e120c-8933-408d-bd5e-aee1b58b3cec.JPG/r347_439_5654_3437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg