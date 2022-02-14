Blaxland resident Joel MacKay announced as Greens candidate for Macquarie

news, local-news,

Blaxland resident Joel MacKay is the Greens candidate for Macquarie in the 2022 federal election. In a statement announcing his candidacy, the Greens described him as a proud husband and father who is passionate about his community and the impacts the current government is having on the wider social and natural environment of Macquarie. "Growing up in Blackheath, I was connected to good people who care about each other, our unique way-of-life and our beautiful world heritage listed local environment," he said. "Our community is where I learnt the importance of education, and of effective community services that serve all of our needs equally. This took me in the direction of working to stand up for the rights of vulnerable people, I now work as a justice reform adviser for a humanitarian organisation." Mr MacKay said "living in this unique environment which includes the Hawkesbury and the Blue Mountains, I want my children to have the best opportunities and experiences that I believe the rest of the community should have". "I want them to have free education, accessible health services, feel as though they are part of a caring community that treats everyone equally regardless of their background, and to enjoy our beautiful environment." Mr MacKay's first ever community-win was as a teenager supporting the local campaign to keep Blackheath Pool open. He then went on to help fight and win the abolition of solitary confinement of children in WA prisons, exposed human rights violations in Queensland police stations, and walked alongside First Nations communities, Kashmiri, Tigrayan, Kurdish and Papuan people to raise awareness of the issues that they face. "I am passionate about people and community and have spent my life standing up for vulnerable people. Now I am standing with the Greens in Macquarie to actively demand more for the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains," he said. "I'm the only candidate in Macquarie who wants to see the health of our community prioritised by demanding that Medicare cover dental care and mental health care, truly free and universal education, free childcare, and the real solutions that will deliver affordable housing to our region. "Our future relies on us addressing the global issue of climate change. We are in a climate emergency that threatens to catastrophically overwhelm our society and economy. The Greens in shared power will be able to set a goal of 700 per cent renewable energy and have a government- led clean energy revolution that will deliver thousands of new jobs over the next decade to fight the climate emergency. "Importantly, this is also our community's opportunity to have a voice when they vote for the Greens and show the government that the community is for keeping the floodplain safe, protecting the World Heritage Blue Mountains National Park and opposed to the Warragamba Dam wall and Western Sydney Airport."

Blaxland resident Joel MacKay announced as Greens candidate for Macquarie