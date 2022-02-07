news, local-news,

Council will look into the state of Glenbrook Oval carpark and the amenities building with a view to upgrading both. At January's council meeting, Cr Brendan Christie drew attention to the Hare Street carpark, which is unsealed and in poor condition. Council officers have estimated it would cost $200,000 to seal it and complete associated access and drainage work. Cr Christie also raised the issue of the state of the amenities block, which has not been ungraded since it was built in the 1970s. Council will prepare a report on the costing and priority status of upgrading the building. It will also seek grant funding for such an upgrade.

Glenbrook Oval and amenities upgrade