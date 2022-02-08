Labor announces plan aimed at attracting more GPs to Blue Mountains region

news, local-news, gps, doctors, blue mountains, dpa

Federal Labor has responded to a Blue Mountains GP shortage with an announcement it claims will make it easier to attract more doctors to the region. Practices in the Blue Mountains will be allowed to recruit overseas trained and bonded medical program doctors to the area, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman announced on Monday (February 7). But the federal government said the Labor announcement will lead to workforce shortages in rural and remote areas, dismissing the plan as "about politics rather than patients". Ms Templeman said if elected, a Labor government will designate the Katoomba-Springwood GP catchment - which incorporates the Blue Mountains Local Government Area (LGA) - and part of the Hawkesbury as Distribution Priority Areas (DPAs) for GPs. "It will make it much easier for our region to recruit new GPs, and more doctors means pressure can be eased on those who have been desperately trying to meet the increasing demands of our area for three years now," she said. "GPs have been calling for this since the federal government stripped everywhere east of Blackheath of GP priority status in 2019. It left the Blue Mountains' general practices overloaded, and COVID has only made the situation worse." The Labor MP said she has been "approached by an increasing number of local GPs who, two years into this pandemic, are still shouldering a massive volume of extra issues on top of their usual workload with no end in sight". Among the senior Blue Mountains GPs joining the call for urgent reform was Dr Michael de Vries of Winmalee Medical Centre, who said general practices had been under even greater strain due to COVID. "Most general practices are fully booked for routine issues, and logically an immunisation hub from the initial roll-out would have been the best option," said Dr de Vries. "All front office, nursing and medical staff have had to work longer and under more pressure over this period. Each vaccination requires two to three phone calls to organise and confirm on top of their normal front office duties. "There has been no co-ordination of medical information. General practices learn of changes to protocols via news feeds at the same time as patients. "There has been no consultation before changes and practices are inundated with requests we often cannot manage." Cherie Brandon from Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre (BMWHRC) said the centre had gone for months without a GP, despite the overwhelming demand from women with complex health needs. "We went at least three to four months without a GP. We then had one GP for one day per week, and as of last week we had another start for one day per week," said Ms Brandon. "Until last week, our one GP was booked out until March due to the shortage." The calls follow similar situations highlighted by staff at Katoomba Medical Practice, who met with Ms Templeman in November last year to highlight concerns over chronic shortages caused by a lack of incentives, training, and support for both GPs and practice nurses. Federal Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler said access to GP services shouldn't be reserved for those who live in the country's biggest cities. "Over eight long years, the Morrison-Joyce Government has repeatedly cut and undermined Medicare, and in 2019 Scott Morrison cut access of outer-metro and regional Australia to bonded and overseas trained doctors, making GP shortages much worse," he said. But federal regional health minister, Dr David Gillespie, said the limited number of medical-bonded doctors and overseas-trained doctors available to be deployed into areas of workforce need will significantly shrink under Labor's plans to make Modified Monash Model (MMM) 2 areas automatic District Priority Areas (DPA). Dr Gillespie ordered a broader review of the DPA system last year and announced an exceptional circumstances review process to provide regions experiencing significant changes in their GP workforce to be re-assessed using current data. "The DPA indicator provides an additional tool to assist areas of need. I know it needs reform, which is why we are undertaking an overall review of the system," he said. "Having an exceptional circumstances review process for individual regions will allow us to consider specific areas that should be granted DPA status as circumstances change and since I introduced that process, we have already been able to consider a number of applications and granted them DPA status." He said the review process allows areas of need in outer metro locations to be considered and granted DPA status. "Labor's blank cheque declaration will make it more difficult for many areas of need in rural Australia to access the overseas doctor pool, and the announcement is about politics rather than patients."

