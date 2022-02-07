whats-on, things-to-do, blue mountains music festival, lior, john butler, kasey chambers, katoomba

The Blue Mountains Music Festival has announced its latest line-up of artists as the event counts down to its opening night on March 18. New artists announced this week include blues performer Dom Turner and his Rural Blues Project, brother/sister duo Miss Eileen and King Lear, Fred Smith and his band, plus New Zealand singer-songwriter Kerryn Fields. The Katoomba festival will also feature Melbourne one-man band, Uptown Brown. With less than six weeks to go and after two postponements caused by COVID-19, festival organisers are excited to be counting down to the 25th event from March 18-20. Headline acts will include Australian ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers and roots superstar John Butler, along with another ARIA winner, Lior, who will be performing with emerging Melbourne songwriter Domini Forster. Other acts will include Juno-nominated contemporary folk singer-songwriter Irish Mythen (Canada), high-energy blue-grass trio 19-Twenty, guitarist virtuosos Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, contemporary blues guitarist Lloyd Spiegel, highland five-piece Elephant Sessions (Scotland), folk, soul and blues singer Gaby Moreno (Guatemala), and French/Balkan influenced folk group Mzaza. Also on the bill will be roots based two-piece Lily & King, The Spooky Men's Chorale, acoustic folk/Americana duo Montgomery Church, Katoomba singer-songwriter Nic Danta, Phil Davidson, Jerrah Patston, Linda Mizzi Trio, The Blues Preachers, Aurora Li, Jimmi Carr and local favourite Pat Drummond. "We are looking forward to March and a weekend of the best folk, roots and blues music, songwriters' and instrumentals circles, Heartland Conversations, Poet's Breakfasts and roving performers," said festival director Bob Charter. Both full weekend and day tickets are available now at www.bmff.org.au

Blue Mountains Music Festival announces latest artists for 2022 event