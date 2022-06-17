Set halfway up a sheer cliff face, measuring up her next move, it would be understandable for Angie Scarth-Johnson of Mt Victoria to be nervous. Yet it is a feeling of calmness and enjoyment that grips the 17-year-old. Honing her craft for over a decade all around the world, you could also expect the monotony of repetition to set in, however for Scarth-Johnson, the spark remains the same as she experienced her first time at a climbing gym as a seven-year-old.
"The first time I ever went to a gym and climbed on the easy climbs ... that feeling of getting to the top is the same feeling I get now when I get to the top of a climb outside," she said on the Jonathan Robinson-Lee Passion and Perspective Podcast.
"The moment I found it (climbing), I knew it was what I wanted to do. I always liked that challenge of getting to the top as a young kid. I love that it is a battle against yourself. I've never really been into team sports... I love rock climbing because you are not against anyone else except yourself and the rock."
The persistence shown by rock climbers is sometimes unfathomable. Scarth-Johnson's determination for personal improvement reaped reward, as late last year she became the first Australian woman to complete a Grade 35 (9a) climb, conquering the Vicitmas Del Futur in Spain. Having attempted the climb the previous season - committing countless hours to the pursuit of success - it was an outpouring of relief once she reached the pinnacle.
"Coming over the top of that cliff and clipping the last chain felt like I had released all this pressure that I had placed on myself to send this climb. It felt unreal," she said.
"You can be there for hours every day and you don't know if there's actually a way through it... When you achieve it and find that missing link ... I find that really interesting and fun."
The ground-breaking moment is reflective of her role as a trailblazer, both in her sport and for aspiring athletes around the world. The ascent also carried extra meaning for her, having just missed qualification for the newly included Sport Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year. Whilst some might resort to resentment, she is excited about the rise of her sport and the growth of rock-climbing in Australia.
"To see these people pushing it for Australia ... it is really great. Australia has come really far with climbing," she said.
"I see a lot of strong women (climbers) coming out of Australia and I think that is amazing, because that is what helps us push forward."
Not keen to rest on her laurels, she is setting her eyes on conquering more record breaking climbs.
"I hope to achieve another 9a (Grade 35).. .I feel like I have to do two of them before I move onto a 9a+."
