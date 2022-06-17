Set halfway up a sheer cliff face, measuring up her next move, it would be understandable for Angie Scarth-Johnson of Mt Victoria to be nervous. Yet it is a feeling of calmness and enjoyment that grips the 17-year-old. Honing her craft for over a decade all around the world, you could also expect the monotony of repetition to set in, however for Scarth-Johnson, the spark remains the same as she experienced her first time at a climbing gym as a seven-year-old.