Blue Mountains Gazette

Podcast on Angie Scarth-Johnson

Updated June 20 2022 - 6:42am, first published June 17 2022 - 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Set halfway up a sheer cliff face, measuring up her next move, it would be understandable for Angie Scarth-Johnson of Mt Victoria to be nervous. Yet it is a feeling of calmness and enjoyment that grips the 17-year-old. Honing her craft for over a decade all around the world, you could also expect the monotony of repetition to set in, however for Scarth-Johnson, the spark remains the same as she experienced her first time at a climbing gym as a seven-year-old.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.