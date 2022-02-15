news, local-news, bushfire recovery workshops

Katoomba-based tool and equipment library, Toolo, is running a series of bushfire recovery workshops with the theme of rebuilding. The not-for-profit group received a $9000 Community Wellbeing Grant for Bushfire Affected Communities through the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), as part of the federal government's response to the 2019/20 fires. Program co-ordinator Megan Turton said they would run 10 workshops - five unique events repeated twice. Ms Turton said it would cover everything from practical workshops on building in bushfire-prone areas and caring for wildlife. Acknowledging there's more than just physically rebuilding homes and populations, there are workshops focusing on the emotional growth needed to recover. This weekend at Katoomba and Blackheath (February 19-20) Dr Douglas Brown from Bushfire Architecture will talk about the nature of ires, how we currently build in fire-prone areas and how the Black Summer was a game changer. He will discuss how future subdivisions should focus on the placement of buildings in the landscape (to reduce building-to-building ignition), rather than on maximising lot numbers. Future subdivisions could also look at the use of private external space (such as gardens) and look at a shared ownership model through a community title. Blue Mountains Council's Nuala Cavanagh will also speak - covering the logistics of building in bushfire-prone areas, ie: the 10/50 clearing code, navigating the planning portal and more. Residents can ask questions relevant to their actual plans/designs. An art workshop at Wild Valley Art Park has already been held. Go to https://www.facebook.com/tooloBlueMountains/ to find out more or contact toolo.workshops@gmail.com. Ms Turton thanked the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC) who have donated a space for the talk on Sunday.

