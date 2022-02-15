  1. Home
Katoomba's tool and equipment library, Toolo, is running a series of bushfire recovery workshops

Katoomba-based tool and equipment library, Toolo, is running a series of bushfire recovery workshops with the theme of rebuilding.

The not-for-profit group received a $9000 Community Wellbeing Grant for Bushfire Affected Communities through the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), as part of the federal government's response to the 2019/20 fires.

Program co-ordinator Megan Turton said they would run 10 workshops - five unique events repeated twice.

Ms Turton said it would cover everything from practical workshops on building in bushfire-prone areas and caring for wildlife. Acknowledging there's more than just physically rebuilding homes and populations, there are workshops focusing on the emotional growth needed to recover.

Helpful tips: Dr Douglas Brown speaking at a previous Blue Mountains Bushfire Expo. File photo.

This weekend at Katoomba and Blackheath (February 19-20) Dr Douglas Brown from Bushfire Architecture will talk about the nature of ires, how we currently build in fire-prone areas and how the Black Summer was a game changer. He will discuss how future subdivisions should focus on the placement of buildings in the landscape (to reduce building-to-building ignition), rather than on maximising lot numbers. Future subdivisions could also look at the use of private external space (such as gardens) and look at a shared ownership model through a community title.

Blue Mountains Council's Nuala Cavanagh will also speak - covering the logistics of building in bushfire-prone areas, ie: the 10/50 clearing code, navigating the planning portal and more. Residents can ask questions relevant to their actual plans/designs.

Nuala Cavanagh from Blue Mountains Council will cover the logistics of building in bushfire-prone areas this weekend at a bushfire recovery workshop

An art workshop at Wild Valley Art Park has already been held. Go to https://www.facebook.com/tooloBlueMountains/ to find out more or contact toolo.workshops@gmail.com.

Ms Turton thanked the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC) who have donated a space for the talk on Sunday.