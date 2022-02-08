news, local-news,

A new footbridge across Old Bathurst Road - as part of the Emu Plains Commuter Car Park project - is being installed over the weekend [February 12 and 13]. There will be traffic diversions in place while the work is carried out. Member for Penrith Stuart Ayres said the temporary road closure is necessary as part of the project, which will deliver around 750 additional commuter car parking spaces near Emu Plains railway station. "The new footbridge over Old Bathurst Road will provide safe and direct pedestrian access between the car park and the station. The footbridge will be available for public use once the project is completed," Mr Ayres said. "The weekend closure will allow workers to safely install the footbridge structure over Old Bathurst Road using a large mobile crane. We thank everyone for their patience," he said. Old Bathurst Road will be closed between the Great Western Highway and Smith Street, while the pedestrian and cycle pathway passing underneath the rail line will also be closed. A detour will be in place via Russell Street, and access to properties and businesses north of the railway line will be maintained via Smith Street. Mr Ayres said the car park will help ease congestion by providing commuters with greater access to rail services, ensuring they are able to move around the city quickly and safely. "This infrastructure investment is excellent news for the residents of Emu Plains and surrounding suburbs" Stuart Ayres said. The car park will be accessed via a new roundabout at the intersection of Old Bathurst Road and Smith Street. The Emu Plains Commuter Car Park project is jointly funded by the federal and state governments, and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/7abc491d-a319-4110-b597-2981a785efe0.jpg/r9_0_3830_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New footbridge being installed at Emu Plains train car park