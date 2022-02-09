community,

Blackheath Tennis Club recently marked the opening of its refurbished club house. Renovations of the century-old building saw the removal of asbestos, installation of a new ceiling, new flooring and a new kitchen. President Craig Tuffley thanked the state government for funding the project and the Blue Mountains City Council for carrying out the work. Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Ward 1 Councillor Suzie Van Opdorp both congratulated the club and paid tribute to its role as a social hub supporting health and well-being in the Blackheath community. The club also recognised the contribution of two much-loved and respected past presidents - long-term member Bill Hume, who was made a life member, and the late Eddie McCoy after whom the refurbished kitchen was named. Blackheath Tennis Club welcomes players of all standards to social tennis on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday mornings from 9 am. Courts are available for hire during the day and evenings and can be booked on-line at https://play.tennis.com.au/blackheathtennisclub/court-hire/book-by-date#?date=2022-02-07&role=guest. During February, Blackheath Tennis Courts are also part of the Tennis Australia's Free Court in February initiative offering free court hire (see https://play.tennis.com.au)

New era for Blackheath Tennis Club