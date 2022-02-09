YearInADay campaign reaches its first milestone

news, local-news, blue mountains, planetary health

In the first month of Blue Mountains City Council's #AYearInaDay campaign, residents have taken 180 actions to help restore planetary health. The Citizen Science Project, which stems from council's Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative, shows how individual actions can inspire and lead to significant action over time. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "So far we've been delighted by the community's response to this campaign. After running for just one month, 37 contributors have recorded 180 new actions. "What's also really promising is that participants have been reporting that getting involved in the project has made them feel much happier and more optimistic in the face of so much negative news pouring in from around the world." Council launched #AYearInADay on January 1 as part of the city-wide planetary health action program. The goal of the campaign is to initially reach 365 new actions. It will then move towards recording 365 new actions in one single day, to achieve the outcome of a massive community collaboration to restore planetary health at the rate of one whole year, in one day. BMCC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "As individuals, it can be easy to feel that our small actions can't make a difference however this project is inspired by the quote - 'Think globally, act locally'." In 2021, Blue Mountains City Council joined the Global Planetary Health Alliance that is publishing research on how the deteriorating health of the natural systems is affecting human health. As a result, council is looking to restore planetary health by thinking globally and acting locally to improve natural systems in the Blue Mountains. The new Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative is also building on council's long-term commitment to restore social, environmental and economic health across the city and, in turn, generate new jobs for the future. People can join the project via social media channels at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/planetary-health-news or the blog http://bmpluriversity.org/a-year-in-a-day/.

#YearInADay campaign reaches its first milestone