The battle to gain access to an expensive cystic fibrosis drug is one step closer for one Bullaburra family, campaigning on behalf of countless others. In June last year the Blue Mountains Gazette drew attention to the Noble family who have been pleading for a game-changing drug for cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferers to be included on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and for the global pharmaceutical company who developed it to come to the table and negotiate a fair price. Lucy Noble, 25, an ex-Springwood High student and graduate of Sydney University with an Animal and Veterinary Bioscience degree, was diagnosed with CF at eight weeks of age. The family has been hoping for a breakthrough drug ever since. Last month the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) recommended the drug Trikafta, be available to approximately 85 per cent of the Cystic Fibrosis community in Australia who have at least one Delta F508 gene - about 1800 sufferers. Her dad, Phil Noble, said "whilst this is wonderful news, it is long overdue, nor is it the end of the process". "Further negotiations between the federal government and the large global firm, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, now need to be successfully concluded before the drug is listed on the PBS. "Health Minister Greg Hunt previously promised this process would be concluded at lightening speed, let's hope this game changing medication appears quicker than commuter car parks. With a federal election looming, it is imperative that bipartisan support ensures this doesnt get lost in the weeds." Trikafta has been available internationally for two years and is available in 25 countries world-wide. It is a triple combination therapy and has the potential to treat 90 per cent of the CF population based on its effectiveness against the most common gene mutation which causes the disease. The disease affects every cell in Lucy's lungs and gastrointestinal tract, but she is hopeful the new drug will improve lung and stomach function as early scientific results show. Some say it's like getting new lungs. "In a normal day I take five nebulisers, 30-40 tablets and spend 90 minutes clearing my airway," Lucy said. Based on early scientific results, she believes she "could come off a lot of medication I'm on and wouldn't have to go to hospital as much". Lucy is on an earlier iteration of one of the modulation drugs. Mr Noble thanked the "local community that has provide support during this campaign ...moral support, signing petitions or contacting members of parliament and a big shout out to the Gazette for their article, from 30/6/21, that was a massive help in raising awareness". Trikafta was approved in April 2021 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, but in Australia costs about $280,000 a year. Last year the then Cystic Fibrosis Australia CEO, Nettie Burke, said: "50 per cent of CF sufferers are dead by their mid 20s. The company Vertex just won't give us [affordable] access." She said on the PBS, depending on income, it will cost between $6 and $40. Mrs Burke said results were impressive from the "wonder drug". "We had eight people come off the transplant list earlier this year in NSW. People will live longer that's definitely the case." Since 2014 the government had ensured three CF medicines had been made available - with more than 900 million dollars invested in families. The government is working with the company. Access to medicines requires many stakeholders and a Vertex spokeswoman said the PBAC evaluation was "an important step forward". "After more than twelve months of engagement and multiple submissions, the PBAC has now recognised that the whole eligible patient population should have access. "There is still considerable work to do by all stakeholders in order to reach an agreement given the conditions .. set out by the PBAC. We are committed to doing all we can to progress the negotiations and have already initiated the next step in the process with the Department of Health."

