Charmer offers plenty of character

news, property, real estate, for sale, blue mountains, katoomba, agent blue

2 BED | 2 BATH | 0 CAR Experience the old-world charm of this c.1910 brick/weatherboard character cottage which offers elegance and appeal, while maintaining its rustic nature. The commanding elevated position provides spectacular views across the valley and it's on an easy to maintain 353 square metre landscaped block. The high ceilings are lined with pressed tin and there are wooden floorboards throughout. There are working fireplaces in both the kitchen and the loungeroom and two sizeable bedrooms, one with an office space attached. The combined kitchen and dining room features a walk-in pantry. There's also a downstairs formal dining room, a reading room and a second toilet and laundry with separate access. You can also enjoy alfresco dining during those warm Blue Mountains nights on your observation deck. This lovely home is in South Katoomba with easy access to the township.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/31d03a4a-4154-4338-9309-e1c668f43c87.jpg/r0_521_10500_6453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg