Firing up the barbecue took on a whole new meaning for a Blaxland couple earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, February 8). Fire and Rescue NSW reported a man turned on the gas to heat the barbecue so he could clean it at about 1pm. But the barbecue caught alight a short time later with the fire spreading to the back of the house. The man tried to extinguish the fire with a hose and fire blanket. Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived at the Boorea Street, Blaxland residence soon after and completely extinguished the fire. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said the organisation is advising the public to ensure they follow these steps before barbecuing this summer:

Barbecue blaze at Blaxland