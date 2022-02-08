Barbecue blaze at Blaxland
Local News
Firing up the barbecue took on a whole new meaning for a Blaxland couple earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, February 8).
MORE GALLERIES
Fire and Rescue NSW reported a man turned on the gas to heat the barbecue so he could clean it at about 1pm. But the barbecue caught alight a short time later with the fire spreading to the back of the house.
The man tried to extinguish the fire with a hose and fire blanket. Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived at the Boorea Street, Blaxland residence soon after and completely extinguished the fire.
Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said the organisation is advising the public to ensure they follow these steps before barbecuing this summer:
- Ensure you comply with any fire restrictions that may be in place such as total fire bans.
- Service and maintain your barbecue regularly
- Have a garden hose or similar continuous supply of water available at all times.
- If a gas leak does occur shut off the cylinder immediately and allow any gas to dissipate.
- Clear the surrounding area of combustibles before lighting a barbecue.