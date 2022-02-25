whats-on, things-to-do,

Deborah Conway (AM) is one of Australia's most prolific and significant musical artists - a multi-award winning singer, songwriter, producer, festival director and National Living Legend. In late 2019 she started to write her autobiography, a reflection of over four decades in the music industry, and when lockdowns temporarily shut down the live music industry, Conway absorbed herself in writing. As Melbourne's extended lockdowns continued, Conway and her partner Willy Zygier directed their attention to creating a theatrical piece based around the autobiography. The result is Songs From The Book Of Life, an intimate exploration of their stellar careers told through songs and stories. Revealing the connections between their music and their lives, Conway and Zygier mix honesty, humour and revelation, promising to be funny, sad, sexy and to bare all in what has been a wild ride of a career. Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier: Songs From The Book Of Life is on at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub, 106-108 Macquarie Road, Springwood, on Saturday, February 26 at 8pm. Tickets $38/$35 concession. Bookings at the box office 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.

Songs from the Book of Life at the Hub