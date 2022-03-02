news, local-news,

Former Leura resident and father of Julian Assange, John Shipton, will be returning to the Blue Mountains this month for the screening of Ithaka, the award-winning documentary about his battle to save his son. The film night at Mount Vic Flicks followed by a Q and A with Mr Shipton is hosted by Blue Mountains for Assange, as part of their local campaign for the release of the world's most famous political prisoner. An Australian citizen, Mr Assange has been imprisoned in the UK's maximum security Belmarsh for almost three years while he fights an extradition order to the USA. He could face 175 years jail for his role as Wikileaks founding editor in the global release of classified US files related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and Guantanamo Bay prison. Last month Mr Assange won the right to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against the High Court's determination that he could be extradited to the USA. Mr Shipton said: "The decision to allow the appeal gives the Australian Government the opportunity to make a political settlement to bring Julian home to his family and his people. This is what we are asking our Government to do." Blue Mountains for Assange organiser Leila Wedd said: "With a federal election looming, we are working to mobilise voters in our electorate of Macquarie, the most marginal seat in the country, to tell the Government and the Opposition that we want this Australian citizen's human rights and our media freedom protected. "We are not interested in crocodile tears and platitudes, we want parliamentary commitment and diplomatic action for the immediate release of Julian Assange and dropping of all charges. " Filmed over two years across the UK, Europe and the US, Ithaka follows the David-and-Goliath struggle of 77-year-old Shipton alongside his son's fiancee, Stella Moris, while Mr Assange's physical and mental health continues to decline in Belmarsh prison. Mr Shipton, a retired builder, lived in Leura for two years in the mid 1980s while he was designing and building the Leuralla amphitheatre overlooking the Jamison Valley. Ithaka and Mr Shipton will be at Mount Vic Flicks on March 8 at 7.40pm. Bookings recommended. Ithaka was directed by Ben Lawrence and produced by Gabriel Shipton, Julian Assange's brother. General release to cinemas is in April.

Leura man returns for documentary on his son