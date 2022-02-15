news, local-news,

Instead of spending money to remove the ageing and unsafe playground equipment a few years ago, staff and parents at Leura Public School had a novel idea - turn it into an edible garden space. And now that garden is taking centre stage on the Edible Garden Trail program for 2022. The seven giant garden beds have been kept under control by the long-time general assistant Peter Van Gemert with regular weeding during the COVID lockdown, and the school is getting ready to plant out their winter crop in time for the trail in a month's time. "We had a couple of options with the space, either pull it [the equipment] out, or it could have become a no-man's land, but we thought why not put it to use?" He said it is an ideal site as "it gets the sun most of the day, it's a good spot". Principal May Ptolemy said the edible garden and composting programs in every class, is part of a "whole school ethos" about sustainability. There's also environmental education groups - such as the gardening and eco-clubs - and the grown produce goes back into meals at the canteen. "The environment is front and centre," she said. "It is embedded in the school in so many different ways, rather than learning it as an add on. They love the garden." Even a plan to make the area more pleasant, by adding in seats, will involve recycling. "We try and recycle what we've got," Mr Van Gemert said. P and C co-presidents Caroline Casdagli and Melinda Crumblin said the school has always been open to hearing ideas from the students and community. "Stuff comes from the kids and they get the satisfaction [knowing their ideas become actions]," Ms Casdagli said. That was how the eco-club started, following the attendance of some of the students at climate strikes, the P and C presidents said. "It's inquiry based, the kids come with an idea and the school tries to make it happen," Mrs Ptolemy added. The school is supported by many parents of former students - such as regular Sarah Delaney - who return to help out and give advice on plantings. The small school with 221 students briefly opened their garden for the 2020 trail, but bad weather and then the COVID pandemic delayed its return. The Blue Mountains Edible Garden Festival and Trail is the brainchild of Wentworth Falls resident Susanne Rix, who has been growing food since she got her first little garden in the 1970s. The trail has spread through NSW, with two more areas setting up a trail in coming months. Ms Rix said: "It was part of my vision originally to see the Edible Garden Trail spread. And now that COVID is settling down, it looks as if that will happen at last. It is an example of the creativity and innovation in the Mountains. As far as I know we were the first in the world to set up an Edible Garden Trail of this kind." There are 47 gardens open from Little Hartley to Lapstone over the weekend of Saturday March 5 to Sunday March 6. Tickets to the not-for-profit event are available through Blue Mountains Food Co-op or https://www.ediblegardentrail.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/a1d707bb-3864-4e67-bf68-23adb455ba87_rotated_180.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg