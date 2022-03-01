news, local-news, Orpheus Strings, 2022, programme, music, classical, entertainment

Blue Mountains classical group Orpheus Strings has announced its program for 2022, as the longstanding society prepares to relaunch following a COVID-interrupted couple of years. Now in its 29th year, Orpheus Strings, who rehearse in Wentworth Falls, will work on an eclectic and vibrant repertoire for 2022, culminating in four special performances at the end of each school term. "Our first concert for 2022, Sunday April 3, is commemorating two of our very dear players who recently passed away - Fred and Elizabeth Backer," said conductor Julie Cooney. "We will be performing Vaughan Williams's' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Holst's A Moorside Suite, Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Dvorak's Serenade for Strings." The Backers represent a particularly heartwarming story for the group. Fred, a double bass player with Orpheus Strings and Elizabeth, who played viola, both took up brass instruments in their seventies, going on to join the Blue Mountains City Band, who will also feature in the April 3 concert. Other concerts are scheduled for June 19, September 11 and December 4 - all of them take place at the Pat Heffernan Hall at Katoomba Public School. The September concert will be a special one, dedicated to young talent. "A highlight each year is our student concert where talented young Blue Mountains musicians are invited to perform as a soloist with Orpheus," said Cooney. "This has proved very valuable to the young performers. The concert also includes performances by an Orpheus youth orchestra comprised of Blue Mountains string players from all schools and ranging in age from primary to high school." Orpheus Strings' selection of works to perform embraces both near and far, and historic and contemporary. The composers to be performed at the April concert might suggest a group with a focus on the Western classical canon, yet the group is firmly committed to exploring the work of modern Australian composers too. "As an ensemble we are dedicated to performing works by local and Australian composers," said Cooney. "Before COVID we would perform whole concert programs by Blue Mountains composers alone and full programs by Australian composers." Cooney adds that one of the group's most memorable projects was the commissioning of the Australian composer, Andrew Howes, to write a piece titled Govett's Leap, which the group performed with actor and local resident, Shane Porteous. "In our concerts we aim to appeal to a wide audience with a variety of musical styles. Our ticket prices are also kept to a minimum to accommodate our local community and make classical music concerts accessible to all." Orpheus Strings is also seeking new members. The group rehearses on Sunday nights, and require a standard of Grade 6 or higher to join. For information phone Elizabeth Harding on 0412 786 381 or visit www.orpheusstrings.org.

