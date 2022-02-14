whats-on,

Award winning inclusive film organisation will screen a host of their stand-out films at the Best of the Bus Blue Mountains on Friday, February 18. The outdoor screening event is to celebrate the launch of Bus Stop's Accessible Films Studies Program in Katoomba, made possible with the support of Blue Mountains Cultural Trust and Blue Mountains City Council. The night will include the co-founder of Bus Stop Films, acclaimed filmmaker and Blue Mountains local Genevieve Clay-Smith and the man who inspired it all, actor Gerard O'Dwyer for the Best of the Bus - Blue Mountains. Bus Stop Films co-founder, Clay-Smith, said: "I am thrilled Bus Stop will be expanding to my local community. Our program will bring together community and creativity, underpinned by the principles of inclusive filmmaking which Bus Stop has championed for over 12 years. I invite everyone to come along and celebrate while watching our amazing films." Enjoy a selection of Bus Stop's favourite films, including The Interviewer, Not A Wallflower and Sunshine, all screened under the moonlight. The outdoor event at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will be a fun and relaxed evening, so bring a cushion or low chair to sit on. Tickets include popcorn and the bar will be open to purchase refreshments. All films will be captioned. On Friday, February 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets $8/$5. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Best of the Bus Blue Mountains