Eric Dark: Katoomba's doctor who became famous as a rock climber and bushwalker

Eric and Eleanor Dark arrived in Katoomba in January, 1923. Dark, a member of the Royal Army Medical Corps in World War I, was awarded the Military Cross for attending the wounded under fire. He would make an excellent doctor in the small mountain village and his wife was prepared to be "Mrs Doctor Dark". The couple quickly settled in, their love of the bush overriding all their other interests. Dark became famous as a rock-climber and bush-walker. He and his friends founded the Blue Mountaineers to explore the bush, walking Katoomba's tracks, building new tracks and repairing old ones. "Dr Dark and his group completed work on the new track into the Jamison Valley, passing the Dog Face Rock Landslide" (The Sun, 11.10.1931). Dark encouraged youth to explore the bush. The Blue Mountaineers ran "Mystery Hikes". The Second Neck hike was reported in the Blue Mountains Times (12.8.1932): "a colourful air was lent to the hike by the vivid costumes worn by some of the girls." Medically, Dark kept busy; he was the Mountains' only Repatriation doctor. Dark was often contacted out of hours: "a telephone message promptly brought Dr Dark to the scene" when 13-year-old Edgar Powell had a bicycle accident in 1929 (Blue Mountain Star, 26.10.1929). He was rostered at the hospital and he and Dr Ferris were the honorary radiographers after Mrs Finch's donation of X-Ray apparatus in 1931-2. During World War II, Dark joined the Volunteer Defence Corps, heading a scout force to select a suitable location in the Blue Mountains for a base from which to fight an expected Japanese invasion. The Darks assisted in setting up a Children's Library in Katoomba in 1942 and they worked to create an Oslo lunch canteen at Katoomba Public School in 1945 - two establishments which were the first of their kind in country NSW. The Darks also encouraged the establishment of a day nursery for the children of mothers working in the munition factory at Lithgow. The political scene in the late forties and early fifties was hostile to socialist reformers and the Darks were attacked in Parliament. Dark sold his medical practice in 1951 and the couple spent winters in Montville for a few years. In 1957, he was appointed School Medical Officer in the Blue Mountains, a position he loved and held for another 17 years. He retired, reluctantly, aged 85. Both Eric and Eleanor Dark had written and published prolifically while living at Katoomba. Ninety-eight-year-old Eric Dark died on July 28, 1987. The well-being of the people of Katoomba was his motivation for the 60-plus years he served them. Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.

