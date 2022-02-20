news, local-news, AFL, sport, Blue Mountains

After two heavily disrupted seasons, Blue Mountains Kangaroos AFL club is about to re-emerge for 2022 - and is welcoming any new and returning players to the club. The club, which offers opportunities to all ages from four upwards, is based at Tom Hunter Park in Faulconbridge. Unfortunately, the club has seen participation dwindle in the recent times thanks to COVID-19 - something that club president Dan Croucher hopes to change ahead of the new season. "We would welcome any past or new players to give AFL a go, both boys and girls," he said. "We are hoping for a great year of footy in 2022, have an incredible family atmosphere and have kept registration fees very low for our kids, to make it as affordable as possible." Croucher added that the club, which in the past has had a focus on juniors, is making extra efforts to ensure that there is an avenue for adults to play AFL in the Blue Mountains. "Over the 20 years of the club we have seen kids play until they turn 17, and then stop playing as there is no option to continue in the Mountains. For the majority, getting to a training base off the Mountains two nights a week is too hard, especially with study and work commitments. So, they stop playing at a time when social connections are critical. This is what we would like to provide." The good news is that in 2022 the Kangaroos are part of a newly-created South West Sydney Blues club, which seeks to become a powerhouse in Sydney AFL. This new venture is committed to working with Blue Mountains juniors and seniors. "Through this new alliance there is the opportunity for men and women over 17 years to participate in under 19s through to Masters [over 35yrs] teams based in the Mountains," said Mr Croucher. "Players of any level and fitness are welcome. There is also social footy for Masters, for those who want to have a kick in a less competitive environment." Training for all ages has commenced on Thursdays at Tom Hunter Park. Under-9s to 14s start at 5.30pm and under-15s through to Masters from 6.30pm. Any enquires can be made by emailing president.bmkafl@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/dec51db9-08b8-4e78-b343-d66fe6ac738d.jpg/r2_45_958_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroos mean business in 2022.