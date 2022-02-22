news, local-news,

A traffic plan to solve congestion in Leura is finally set to be publicly exhibited after repeated delays. Council has been searching for solutions to the traffic problems in the village for at least a decade. Issues include inadequate tourist coach parking, pedestrian safety and the dangerous conditions on Railway Parade west of the Mall. The latest report was completed in April last year and originally slated to be presented to the October 2021 council meeting. It was withdrawn at the last minute and then scheduled for November's meeting but once again taken off the agenda. The Leura Village Association (LVA) is now calling for it to be put on public display to allow inspection and feedback. There are fears that once international tourism picks up again, the old problems will quickly resurface. Association president, Andrew Tsarounis, said: "The LVA is very concerned that the draft Leura area management plan be publicly exhibited as soon as possible. We are expecting tourism to be back to full throttle within 18 months to two years and this will once again put huge pressure on parking and traffic flow in the village. "We hope that by then the council will have finalised the plan in consultation with businesses and residents and have implemented solutions to reduce congestion and improve road safety." A council spokeswoman said the new councillors will be briefed on the plan next month and a timeline set for community engagement. The plan offers two main options for coach traffic, both involving drop-offs and pick-ups on Railway Pde between the Mall and Grose Street. One option would see coaches drop off then return to the highway and back via Scott Avenue. The other has coaches travelling along Grose, Megalong, Wascoe and Craigend streets. The report also proposes seven additional pedestrian crossings - two more at the Mall/Megalong St intersection, one at each end of Grose St and three at the top of the Mall near the Railway Pde roundabout. It further suggests that Railway Pde west of the Mall be converted to one-way to help pedestrian and cyclist safety and that a 10km/h shared zone be introduced on part of the road. Currently there are some small sections in the road where drivers must give way to vehicles coming in the opposite direction. There is also no footpath, forcing residents to walk on the road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/bf7314df-a5e2-4009-b101-8240acd848cf.jpg/r4_105_1964_1213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg