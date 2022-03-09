whats-on, things-to-do,

Not everyone is keen to darken the doors of their alma mater, but for Blue Mountains musician Geoff Robertson and his younger brothers it was a delight to be given the keys to his old high school kingdom recently. The three brothers Geoff, Stuart and Ben were able to test their musical equipment, use the grand piano, set up their audio visual gear and do sound checks at Springwood High School's hall in preparation for their current national tour. "We are so grateful to the principal Stuart Harvie and the deputy Sue Fisher that they let us come here and rehearse. "It was good to be back and play the grand piano," Geoff, who starred in a production at the school called Joe in the 1980s and has gone on to international success, added. "That was invaluable to us and I can't thank them enough." It's been a challenging two years for the trio as they tried to navigate the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on the music industry. "It's been very difficult," Geoff said. "However we were lucky enough to have some savings aside and we received JobKeeper which was a lifesaver." Their business ended overnight as gigs up and down the east coast were at first forced to be reduced in size, and then were ultimately completely abandoned. But Geoff said he was able to focus on some positives. "The up side was that I recently became a father for the first time (thought I'd start early at the age of 50) and we have basically been with Jesse 24-7 which has been amazing. "The other up side was that I didn't have to hang with brother Ben. I find him really annoying," he added laughing. But the siblings are now back on the road, heading inland where necessary, to avoid the flooding emergency to make gigs up the far East Coast. "Rehearsal is done and it's great to finally get back on the road with our new Robertson Brothers 1960s variety TV show," Ben added. The Robertson Brothers have sold out their Saturday July 10 evening show at Springwood's Hub and have added a second show - on Sunday July 11 - the 3pm matinee. Their first gig kicked off at North Sydney Leagues Club in Sydney on February 4. Geoff said it was great to be back before a live audience with some pandemic humour for an audience, who at the time were not allowed to sing along. "It's great to be back working again, being home in lockdown for months can be quite difficult. "The highlights of our days were eating (I've thumped on the weight), unstacking the dishwasher and on Wednesday nights I treated myself to a trip up the driveway to take the rubbish out." He said the arts had suffered heavily and musicians were frustrated. "It's really frustrating when we are told that we are not allowed to earn a living, pay the bills and feed our family while watching huge public gatherings at the cricket, football, tennis and music festivals which are apparently okay for Hillsong church, but not for us. "Seems like you can't catch COVID at those events." The show features the classic hit songs of the Bee Gees, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers and The Hollies. Hits such as Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night, Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy's Clown and He Ain't Heavy. For more information go to www.robertsonbrothers.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/f2949c49-762d-4135-a71c-14652487a413.jpg/r0_115_2048_1272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg