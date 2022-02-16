news, local-news,

A big old concrete picnic table at Point Pilcher in the Upper Mountains has been demolished by National Parks, taking locals by surprise. The table has been well used by Medlow Bath residents, who treasure their low-key, out-of-the-way scenic spot which boasts magnificent views over the Grose Valley. One local, Deb Howell, said the old table had a cover over it, providing wecome shelter from both sun and rain. "Structurally it looked like it would last forever," she said. "It has withstood storms, bushfires and vandalism for decades." The National Parks and Wildlife Service had been doing roadworks in the area and took advantage of having the heavy machinery there to remove the table, a spokeswoman said. But there was no consultation so the loss of the facility was unexpected. The spokeswoman said they would be installing two picnic tables in the area, as well as doing some minor landscaping. Medlow Bath Residents Association president, Deb Brown, said the community and others who visit the area were "very disappointed" at the shelter's removal. "So many people have great memories of special times there. It would have been appreciated if NPWS had taken time to let the community know of their plans for the area and it might have saved a lot of angst and anger. There may be good reasons the brutalist shelter was removed but we have not been informed." National Parks later told Ms Howell the structure had been deteriorating and creating erosion issues.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/8cba0354-b260-4794-b9ee-30fe194e09ff.jpg/r5_14_2042_1165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg