Ross Jones was so concerned about corruption in federal politics that he founded the political party Federal ICAC Now (FIN) in 2021. Jones will be a keynote speaker at Catch the Crooks! Politics in the Pub to be held at the Family Hotel, 15 Parke Street, Katoomba, on Saturday, February 26, 3-5pm. The forum, organised by Blue Mountains Unions and Community, will shine a spotlight on the different forms that corruption can take; and examine the need for a truly independent federal ICAC. Jones, a journalist and author, will be joined by Andrew Fowler, an award winning national and international investigative journalist formerly with the ABC, SBS, The Australian and Channel 7. Andrew is the author of The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Julian Assange and the Wikileaks' Fight for Freedom. Michael Holland, former lawyer, legal academic and legal commentator for Rights, Rorts and Rants on Radio Blue Mountains 89.1FM will join the panel. Politics will be followed by a Q & A. Join us on Saturday to discover what can be done to expose corruption and catch the crooks. Free admission. Seating is limited, pre-book for reserved seating at http://thq.fyi/se/hQmUgwQ. Those who can't make it can join via Zoom http://THQ.FYI/SE/HQMUGWQ

Needing a federal ICAC