news, local-news,

Two ugly roller doors in Katoomba now boast reproductions of two historic photos. The "canvas" on Waratah Street at the back of the Yellow Deli cafe now features a re-creation of a 1919 photo of residents taking the air along Katoomba Street, and a 1950s street view. It's the work of the Scenic Mountains Signs collective. One of the group, Kiam, who owns the Yellow Deli, said at least 10 people contributed to the painting, including children. Kiam, who preferred not to give his last name, was a sign-writer before becoming a muralist. He said he had been looking at the ugly doors for about five years, hoping to beautify them. When his family recently visited Katoomba to help out at the cafe, he finally had the time to work on the project. To get the detail right, he scanned the photos (from the local history library archives) and blew sections up to A4 size to work from. The art is incredibly detailed, even down to reflections of horses in cafe windows. Kiam said he is keen to brighten up other parts of the Upper Mountains and has his eye on a blank concrete water tank in Leura. Further up Katoomba St, more historic murals are set to be installed, with a pair of panels by artist Wendy Tsai ready to brighten up Pryor Place, the much used route between Katoomba Street and the Kmart/Woolworths/Big W stores and carpark.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/8284f25a-7ad9-4d44-b8ac-6209e87297aa.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg