More than 20 firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a historic house in Mount Victoria overnight (Thursday, February 10). Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters arrived at the property in Victoria Street just after 10pm and found fire coming through the roof of a single-level house. Crews entered the home to search for occupants but withdrew from the building as the roof started to collapse. All occupants were later accounted for. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

Fire destroys historic Mount Victoria property