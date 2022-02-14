news, local-news,

A community-led campaign for a new hospital to replace the Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba is gathering steam. An initial meeting organised by the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community heard how the hospital's ageing facilities are no longer fit for purpose. Many of the buildings are rundown, buckets are used to catch roof leaks, parking is inadequate and there is no level land on which to expand. Chamber president, Mark Jarvis, said several groups have met to form a campaign committee. They are drafting an open letter to be sent to the minister for regional health, Bronnie Taylor, and are planning a Facebook page. They are talking about how to finance materials like banners for the highway and will draft a fact sheet to be distributed across the Mountains, setting out all the facts and figures to make the case for a new facility. The group will invite others to be involved. "We have drawn up a hit list of several dozen organisations we will approach, across local politics, the medical community locally, the business community locally and local identities," Mr Jarvis said. At the initial meeting, which was small-scale because of COVID, the chairman of Nepean Blue Mountains District Health Service, Peter Collins, urged the group to present a united front. He said they should embrace "collaboration and consensus" and added: "If everyone is on the same page, things can get done." The meeting was noteworthy for its bipartisan support, with the two sitting Labor MPs joined by Liberal politicians at both federal and state level. All three ward one councillors - Liberal, Labor and Greens - are on board, too. Mr Jarvis said the group wanted a campaign to which everyone could contribute, regardless of their political views. He also said the reaction showed the community was already behind the campaign. "Since our public meeting the chamber has been overwhelmed by community support for the idea of a public campaign for a new hospital. "There is no doubt in my mind that if we all take a 'team Blue Mountains' approach, put aside our differences and all push together, we will prevail. "The case for a new hospital is overwhelming. The staff at the hospital do a great job, but are let down by 100 year old facilities that needs constant repair and maintenance." He said the community needed to stand together and make it clear to both state and federal governments that "it's time".

