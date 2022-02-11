Accident leaves motorcyclist in hospital

news, local-news,

A motorcyclist is in hospital recovering after a multiple car pile-up at the Wentworth Falls highway intersection on Thursday afternoon. Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said about 3.40pm on Thursday February 10, a black Toyota Corolla travelling upon the Great Western Highway, Wentworth Falls at the intersection of Station Street had cause to brake harshly due to traffic in front doing the same. "This caused a 55-year-old male motorcycle rider from Hazelbrook to collide with the rear of the corolla. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle ... the motorbike landed near the traffic lights at the centre of the intersection. A silver Toyota Land Cruiser travelling behind was unable to stop in time with the motorcycle ending up under the SUV." Chief Inspector McAlpine said "thankfully the rider was not struck as he was some distance away from the motorcycle. A black IS200 Lexus was also unable to stop in time colliding with the rear of the Land Cruiser causing significant damage to both vehicles". "Police and ambulance officers attended the scene with traffic diverted via Station Street. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries, no other driver was injured." The accident delayed traffic east bound for some hours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/e87762cc-1022-44d4-883b-1fc680ebe3e1.jpg/r1_36_677_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg