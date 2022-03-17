news, local-news, North Katoomba, cafe, Yosemite

A new cafe in Katoomba is aiming to revitalise community life for residents on the north side of the highway. The Little Village Co. is a new addition to the heart of North Katoomba, situated in the old shopping precinct Yosemite Village on Minni Ha Ha Road. The cafe, the only one on this side of town, is a labour of love from Emma Schofield, a long-time North Katoomba resident who has had ambitions towards such a business for many years. "I have always wanted to do this," she said. She is joined in the cafe by friend and barista Kellie Van-Sydam, and a couple of other helpers. Yosemite Village, previously a rather unloved, unkempt block of business premises, has now become a focal point for the local community. Upon visiting The Little Village Co., customers will be greeted by colourful decor, art adorning the walls (in particular a back-wall mural by artist Violet Barrett), plenty of space, friendly faces and high-quality coffee - exactly the dream Ms Schofield had in mind while she worked in other fields. "I worked in hospitality a long time ago," she said, "and then worked for quite a long time in the community sector, in quite challenging areas. I felt it might be nice to have a bit of joy in my life, so I opened this place with the idea to build community - because we have nothing in North Katoomba. I want to showcase art and jewellery, and just have somewhere that is a bit of a hub." It has not been smooth-sailing, however, with the cafe's opening hindered by last year's lockdown. The initial plan was to launch in June, but because of restrictions, The Little Village Co. could not open its doors until mid-December. "It was very frustrating ... all the money for things like signage and advertising just went on rent, and trying to stay afloat." As a counter to that frustration, Ms Schofield said that the response from North Katoomba residents has been universally positive. "People are so happy there's now something in their area. There's plenty of parking, and no tourists. Since COVID the main street has become harder and harder to wrestle with because everyone was coming to the Mountains. To go over there from here to get a coffee could sometimes take an hour." Yosemite Village itself has an interesting history. Today, aside from the cafe, the entire shopping centre is owned by the post office - but it wasn't always the case. Back in the 1980s, according to Ms Schofield, the precinct was a hub of commercial activity, and featured a supermarket, a chemist, a doctor, and even an old-fashioned 'figure salon' for women. "But then it all just went," said Ms Schofield. "I don't think there were the amount of residents around here at that time that there are now. These days there are nearly all permanent residents, and there's nothing here to service us." Ms Schofield hopes to develop the cafe's presence in the community by putting on events in the evenings such as music performances and poetry, as well as showcasing the work of local artists with regularly-changing exhibitions. The shop also sells essentials such as bread and milk, saving locals a trip to Katoomba's busy town centre, and has a kitchen serving a range of prepared food options. The cafe is open 8am to 4pm on weekdays and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays. The key thing about the place though, is the spirit of amiability and generosity that inspires Ms Schofield and Ms Van-Sydam every day. "Life can be really complex, and work can be really hard," said Ms Schofield, "but if you're doing something so simple, giving people something to eat or drink and wishing them a lovely day, that can be really nice."

