The Queen's longevity is providing an unexpected opportunity for the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains to plant trees. Local groups and organisations are being urged to apply for up to $20,000 of funding to hold commemorative events that will see regionally-appropriate trees planted to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said $100,000 of grant funding will be available across the electorate. "This is a terrific opportunity, but I know the $100,000 will disappear fast. I am allowed to select up to 10 projects with grants ranging from $2500 to $20,000 per project," Ms Templeman said. "One catch is the trees have to be at least two metres tall when they mature, and there needs to be a formal event with a commemorative sign or plaque. "Each Federal Member of Parliament has been charged with identifying and nominating suitable projects, so I'm calling for groups and organisations to put their hand up to apply for the funding. "Eligible groups include not-for-profit organisations - such as Scouts or Girl Guides - Landcare groups, government and non-government schools, P&C associations and other community groups, as well as local councils. "I'd encourage those who might be interested in putting forward a project to have a look at the program guidelines at business.gov.au/ptqj." Interested groups and organisations should lodge submissions by March 10. Further information is available by contacting Ms Templeman's office via email susan.templeman.mp@aph.gov.au.

Plant a tree for Queen's platinum jubilee